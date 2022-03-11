Pinball FX Indiana Jones table DLC is a pricey addition

News by Victoria Kennedy
11 March 2022

While Indiana Jones may be a famed treasure hunter, many of his fans have been left disappointed by the amount of gold they will have to shell out on Pinball FX's latest Indy-inspired DLC.

This latest pinball table - Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure - is a complete recreation of the iconic 1993 table created by Williams. It is available for Pinball FX users, be it be played through console, PC or mobile. However, this DLC offers players just one table, and yet it will set fans back £12.49 (or $14.99). Needless to say, this price tag has left many to raise an eyebrow or two.

Just a quick scroll through the comments section of the table's reveal shows how overpriced many feel this Indiana Jones DLC is.

"€15 for one table? I'll wait for a steep discount. This was going to be a day one purchase. Was not expecting the price to be so high," said one fan.

Another chipped in, "I was going to download this but not at that price".

"It is just far too much", said another.

For context, most other DLCs for Pinball FX come in at around £8, give or take a few. And, generally speaking, players would then get access to more than just one table for that price.

As noted by VGC, tables generally cost around $10 for a pack of three.

On the plus side, at least we get to see the fedora wearing, whip wielding professor on PlayStation again. The latest Indiana Jones game is currently in development with Lucasfilm Games and Swedish studio MachineGames, and is published by Microsoft owned Bethesda. As such, on its release, it will be an Xbox exclusive.

This game is still in the very early stages of production, and there is no inkling as to when it will be available. However, no matter how long we have to wait, it is nothing compared to Bethesda's Todd Howard.

During an interview last year, Howard revealed he has been wanting to make a new Indiana Jones game for a long, long time. In fact, he originally approached George Lucas about it all the way back in 2009.

While there are several other Indiana Jones video game adaptations out there, most of them failed to truly capture the sense of wonder and excitement that came with the original films.

However, Howard clearly has his own emotional attachment to the franchise. With luck, this passion will rub off, and Bethesda's upcoming title will offer its players the same thrills first felt in Raiders of the Lost Ark (she writes hopefully).

More about Pinball FX3

