Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile

"An all new AAA experience."

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 11 March 2022

Following multiple rumours, Activision has announced it is bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile devices.

In a short blog post, the publisher wrote: "We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go".

The company then highlighted the many roles currently waiting to be filled on its "growing, award-winning team of mobile veterans and emerging talent".

The blog goes on to confirm this rendition of Warzone is being built from the ground up, rather than just being a port of the current Warzone game.

This new version of Warzone will also be "designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come", so expect lots of updates and content following the game's release.

Elsewhere, Spanish developer Digital Legends Entertainment confirmed it was the company building Call of Duty: Warzone for mobile. It should be noted that, while there is a Call of Duty game for mobile currently out there, this is the first time a mobile COD game will be made by an Activision owned developer.

When exactly Warzone will be coming to mobile devices still remains to be seen. Given that Activision is actively recruiting however, it is unlikely that it will be any time in the immediate future.

But one role we do know to be filled is that is that of Senior Player/Gameplay Programmer.

Former Metroid Dread programmer Carlos Fraguas Pizarro announced he had joined the team at Digital Legends, having spent seven years with MercurySteam, yesterday on Twitter.

More about Call of Duty: Warzone

