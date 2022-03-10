Super Nintendo World officially opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

Wahoo!

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 10 March 2022

As we rapidly approach the first anniversary of Super Nintendo World's grand opening to the public at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Nintendo has announced (on this most blessed of Mario Days) that the Los Angeles version of its theme park will open next year.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will be the first version of the attraction to open in the west (a second US park is planned for Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe expansion, reportedly opening in 2025), and will loosely follow the exuberant, Mario-themed design of the existing Japanese park.

Don't expect a carbon copy, however; photos of ongoing construction work at Universal Studios Hollywood, as documented by Inside the Magic, have pointed to some key difference in layout thanks to the reduced space available in the Los Angeles park. Recent pictures, for instance, suggest a more prominent position for Bowser's Castle compared to Osaka, with the Japanese park's centrepiece, Mt. Beanpole, situated off to one side.

Super Nintendo World Direct.

While Nintendo hasn't yet revealed the Hollywood park's ride roster, it seems reasonable to assume Osaka's AR-goggle-enhanced Mario Kart ride will make the cut given Universal is replicating its Bowser's Castle show building in LA. Inside the Magic previously reported the genteel Yoshi's Adventure wouldn't be transplanted for space reasons, however, which, if true, would bring Super Nintendo World Japan's grand ride total of two down to one in Hollywood.

Expect plenty more news on the park as its 2023 opening approaches - and for those that find themselves in Universal Studios Hollywood before then, Nintendo says it'll soon be selling exclusive Mario merchandise in the park's Feature Presentation store.

In other Super Nintendo World news, last year saw the park's long-rumoured Donkey Kong expansion finally confirmed to be coming to Universal Studios Japan in 2024, boosting the overall size of the attraction by 70 per cent and introducing a new roller coaster in the process.

Nintendo's first foray into the world of theme parks hasn't been without incident, of course; last August, Universal was forced to suspend several rides at Super Mario World Japan when a stack of Goombas plummeted the ground, and November saw the park temporarily forced to close following a Yoshi's Adventure ride fire.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Elite Dangerous cancels Odyssey expansion and all future content on consoles

Focus will now be on PC version.

34

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection sees return of 13 retro classics

Shell out.

26

Digital Foundry | Elden Ring: the last-gen analysis - can the older consoles still cut it?

Or do you need to upgrade to PS5 or Series X?

18

Nvidia's Geforce Now RTX 3080 tier now available at a monthly cost

Rent-A-GPU.

18

Elden Ring has now been completed in under an hour

UPDATE: A torrent of speedruns.

18

You may also enjoy...

Super Nintendo World officially opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

Wahoo!

3

Overwatch 2 closed beta launching next month, registrations now open

As Blizzard 'decouples' PvP and PvE modes.

3

Elite Dangerous cancels Odyssey expansion and all future content on consoles

Focus will now be on PC version.

34

Video | Eurogamer Newscast: PlayStation State of Play digested

Not Dino Crisis! Not Final Fantasy Tactics! Turtles!

1

Digital Foundry | Elden Ring: the last-gen analysis - can the older consoles still cut it?

Or do you need to upgrade to PS5 or Series X?

18

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store