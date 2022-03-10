PlayStation gender discrimination lawsuit grows

As eight more women share experiences.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 March 2022

Eight more women have shared their experiences as part of a growing gender discrimination lawsuit originally filed by former IT security analyst Emma Majo in November 2021.

The development, first reported by Axios, comes as Sony last month sought to dismiss the case, stating that it described "unactionable allegations of run-of-the-mill personnel activity".

Now, Majo's case includes testimony from eight more PlayStation employees, past and present, which allege sexual harassment, bullying, gender bias, and an inability to properly investigate these issues at the company.

Testimony from these women has now been filed as part of the lawsuit. As surfaced by Polygon, these statements include claims that male employees would rank female colleagues on their appearance, share "filthy jokes and images of women", and attend strip clubs during lunch.

Multiple women allege inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment, including being approached and groped.

A woman who was breastfeeding alleges she was unable to do and stopped early due to the lack of privacy provided.

It is claimed that several female colleagues had left the company as a result of workplace conditions. The lawsuit also states other women were contacted but did not wish to add their experiences for fear of reprisal.

Eurogamer has contacted PlayStation for comment.

The proposed lawsuit follows the reporting of workplace harassment at several companies within the video games industry, including Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft and Paradox.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Activision Blizzard sued by shareholders over Microsoft's buyout

UPDATE: Four more lawsuits lodged.

34

PlayStation State of Play set for Wednesday

Focus on Japanese publishers.

33

PlayStation suspends digital sales in Russia, halts all hardware and software shipments

Also donating $2m USD to help support victims.

33

EA's €10m Dutch FIFA loot box fine overturned

Penalty saved.

23

US probes possible insider trading in Activision Microsoft deal

"It was simply a lucky bet."

19

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store