Stranger of Paradise demo leaks ahead of Sony State of Play

Could chaos come tonight?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 9 March 2022

A demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has been spotted on the PlayStation Network.

Twitter account PlayStation Game Size spotted the addition to the service, noting its download size of 35.730 GB.

It's possible the demo may be formally announced at tonight's PlayStation State of Play.

The State of Play will focus on Japanese publishers, so it's a safe bet that Square Enix will feature - especially as Stranger of Paradise is their next big release.

The Final Fantasy action game is due for release on 18th March across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC (Epic).

The game is full of weirdness, according to Martin's Stranger of Paradise preview, and even introduces some new job types never seen in the series before.

Catch the State of Play tonight at 10pm UK time on Twitch and YouTube.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

