Square Enix announces new tactics game The DioField Chronicle

Square Enix turned up to tonight's PlayStation State of Play with two games to show off, neither of which had the words "Final Fantasy" in the title.

The DioField Chronicle is a new tactics game coming to PS4 and PS5 this year, as well as PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It's set in the new realm of Alletain, and looks very nice indeed.

Then there was Valkyrie Elysium, coming to PC, PS4 and PS5. It's a fresh action RPG in Square Enix's long-running Valkyrie series, which has elements of Norse mythology.

We got around two minutes of gameplay in its debut trailer below:

Valkyrie Elysium has a 2022 release date.

There was no mention made of Final Fantasy 16 or Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.