Nintendo delays Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp until further notice

Nintendo's Advance Wars remake has been postponed until further notice, due to "recent world events".

Nintendo made the announcement it had delayed Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp this afternoon, in a short statement shared via Twitter.

The game had been set to arrive in a month's time, on 8th April.

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04," Nintendo wrote. "Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date."

Last week, Nintendo said its Russian eShop had suspended payments, and had been put into a "maintenance mode". Eurogamer had contacted Nintendo about Advance Wars' release at the time, but did not get a response.

Advance Wars, if you're unfamiliar, is Nintendo's long-running tactical war game series involving the control of various tank units. One faction in the series, Blue Moon, is themed around Russia and the former Soviet Union.

Today's delay follows numerous companies in the games industry dropping sales in Russia, closing digital stores, and withdrawing support. Last week, Eurogamer reported that PlayStation had quietly pulled the release of Gran Turismo 7 in the country at the last minute.

Elsewhere, a PC games bundle sold via itch.io in support of Ukraine has now raised more than $2.5m in 24 hours.