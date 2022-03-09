Nintendo delays Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp until further notice

"Due to recent world events."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 9 March 2022

Nintendo's Advance Wars remake has been postponed until further notice, due to "recent world events".

Nintendo made the announcement it had delayed Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp this afternoon, in a short statement shared via Twitter.

The game had been set to arrive in a month's time, on 8th April.

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04," Nintendo wrote. "Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date."

Last week, Nintendo said its Russian eShop had suspended payments, and had been put into a "maintenance mode". Eurogamer had contacted Nintendo about Advance Wars' release at the time, but did not get a response.

Advance Wars, if you're unfamiliar, is Nintendo's long-running tactical war game series involving the control of various tank units. One faction in the series, Blue Moon, is themed around Russia and the former Soviet Union.

Today's delay follows numerous companies in the games industry dropping sales in Russia, closing digital stores, and withdrawing support. Last week, Eurogamer reported that PlayStation had quietly pulled the release of Gran Turismo 7 in the country at the last minute.

Elsewhere, a PC games bundle sold via itch.io in support of Ukraine has now raised more than $2.5m in 24 hours.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (18)

More about Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

The challenge of From Software games is part of the studio's "identity", says Hidetaka Miyazaki

"Hardship is what gives meaning to the experience."

136

Amazon addresses criticism of Lost Ark female representation

On gender-locked classes and skimpy armour sets.

53

Elden Ring is Steam's sixth-biggest game ever according to concurrent player count

Elden Win.

45

World of Tanks creative director fired for publicly supporting Russia

His opinions "categorically do not reflect the position of the company".

42

Turns out you can pause Elden Ring without a mod

The Lands that time forgot.

31

You may also enjoy...

Review | Battlefield 2042 review - DICE's magic FPS formula gets spread too thin

All-out snorefare.

81

You can get Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass - or buy it for £55

Truth and requisition.

110

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

72

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (18)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store