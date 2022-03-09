New songs added to Beat Saber in free update

A free update to Beat Saber adds a new song pack and game mechanics.

OST 5 features six new songs from fan-favourite artists.

New game mechanics have also been included: arc and chain notes. Judging by the new trailer, players will now need to follow the lines between blocks with their sabers to continue a combo.

A new lighting system has also been implemented that significantly boosts the graphics. There are now 36 new maps in total in the game.

The update is available to download now.

This is the first major addition to the VR rhythm game since the release of the Lady Gaga music pack in December last year.