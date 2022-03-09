Gotham Knights has a release date

Gotham Knights finally has a release date.

As announced on Twitter, the long-awaited game will launch on 25th October 2022.

Earlier this year, publisher Warner Bros. confirmed the Batman spin-off game was still on-track for a 2022 release.

Gotham Knights is the next game from Warner Bros. Montreal, the team behind Batman: Arkham Oranges.

Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/d7oV2LbcT8 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) March 9, 2022

It's an open world action RPG where, rather than playing as Batman, players will take on the mean streets of Gotham as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood.

A beta for the game was allegedly seen on Steam days ago, so perhaps this is on the way too.

There's still no release date yet for that other DC game, Suicide Squad, which still has a vague 2022 release window.