Fall Guys testing major new game mode

As Astro Bot joins the party.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 9 March 2022

Fall Guys has rolled out a new game mode, Sweet Thieves, which is available via a limited test now.

The offering, detailed in a new trailer below, has shades of Capture the Flag. One team must sneak in and steal candy pieces from the other team's base - but there's a stealth element at play also.

If a thief (who is invisible) gets grabbed, they are sent into a jail area. Thieves can then choose to devote time to unlocking the jail, at the expense of going after more candy.

Sweet Thieves is live in Fall Guys now on PC and PlayStation, until this test finishes on 13th March.

Speaking of PlayStation, Fall Guys also this week added the console's dinky robot mascot Astro as a skin. Here he is:

1

Away from PlayStation, despite the recent addition of cross-play, there's still no word on those long-awaited Nintendo Switch and Xbox releases.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fall Guys

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Mario Kart fans debate graphical quality of forthcoming DLC tracks

A tour de force?

42

My Friend Peppa Pig gets the next-gen upgrade it deserves

Chatter, chatter, chatter!

33

Xbox's brilliant live quiz game 1 vs. 100 "definitely" making a comeback says report

Last seen in 2010 and sorely missed.

18

Mario Party Superstars mini-game features special warning on how to "avoid irritation to your skin"

After N64 original caused "second-degree burn".

16

Chocobo GP kart racer gets a release date

Ready, set, Chocobo!

7

You may also enjoy...

Fall Guys' sixth season is the festival-themed Party Spectacular and it starts next week

Ghost of Tsushima and Sackboy cameos included.

5

Mario Party Superstars mini-game features special warning on how to "avoid irritation to your skin"

After N64 original caused "second-degree burn".

16

Fall Guys has a Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever

But I get up again.

23

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

35

Digital Foundry | Best gaming headset 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

The best wired and wireless gaming headsets.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store