F-Zero X comes to Nintendo Switch Online with online multiplayer

The F-Zero series is finally headed to the Switch - at least, the N64's F-Zero X is.

It's the next game to arrive on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion, following Majora's Mask last month. It will be available from 11th March.

Following the impressive Mode 7 graphics of the SNES original, F-Zero X added polygonal graphics, 30 character races, and blistering speed over winding, rollercoaster tracks at a smooth 60 fps.

This release on Switch will include online multiplayer for four players - a first for the series.

The game was followed by F-Zero GX on the GameCube, which added sharpened graphics and a phenomenal soundtrack.

The addition of F-Zero X means there are now thirteen N64 games available on Nintendo Switch Online:

Banjo-Kazooie

Dr Mario 64

F-Zero X

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Paper Mario

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

WinBack

Yoshi's Story

What's next? Data miners looked into the expansion pass at launch and filled in some gaps in the line-up: Mario Party, Wave Race 64 and Smash Bros are all strong contenders.

And perhaps the inclusion of F-Zero X could signal a return of Nintendo's long lost racing series? We can but hope.