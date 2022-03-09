F-Zero X comes to Nintendo Switch Online with online multiplayer

Silence broken.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 9 March 2022

The F-Zero series is finally headed to the Switch - at least, the N64's F-Zero X is.

It's the next game to arrive on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion, following Majora's Mask last month. It will be available from 11th March.

Following the impressive Mode 7 graphics of the SNES original, F-Zero X added polygonal graphics, 30 character races, and blistering speed over winding, rollercoaster tracks at a smooth 60 fps.

This release on Switch will include online multiplayer for four players - a first for the series.

The game was followed by F-Zero GX on the GameCube, which added sharpened graphics and a phenomenal soundtrack.

The addition of F-Zero X means there are now thirteen N64 games available on Nintendo Switch Online:

  • Banjo-Kazooie
  • Dr Mario 64
  • F-Zero X
  • The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • Mario Kart 64
  • Mario Tennis
  • Paper Mario
  • Sin & Punishment
  • Star Fox 64
  • Super Mario 64
  • WinBack
  • Yoshi's Story

What's next? Data miners looked into the expansion pass at launch and filled in some gaps in the line-up: Mario Party, Wave Race 64 and Smash Bros are all strong contenders.

And perhaps the inclusion of F-Zero X could signal a return of Nintendo's long lost racing series? We can but hope.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

