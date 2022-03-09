Chrono Trigger update on mobile and PC adds extra features

An update to Chrono Trigger on mobile and PC adds a number of extra features.

The update will go live on 11th March and includes the following:

Full-screen display support up to 21:9 aspect ratio

Improved operability

Auto-battle speed boost (x1.5)

Save slots increased to 20

Extras section added to smartphone version

The details come from a new trailer for the game on the Square Enix Japanese YouTube account (detailed by Gematsu).

The SNES classic has been available on these platforms for some time. On PC fans were disappointed with the port due to visual issues and a poor UI.

Over time, Square Enix has patched the game to bring it up to standard.

Fans of the Chrono series will be able to play a remastered Chrono Cross from 7th April across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC. It's the first time the game has been released in Europe.