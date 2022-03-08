World of Warcraft mobile game to be unveiled in May

Hearthstone and WOW expansions detailed in next six weeks.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 8 March 2022

Blizzard's World of Warcraft game for mobile will be unveiled in May, the developer has said.

The reveal will follow detailed updates on both Hearthstone and the main World of Warcraft over the next six weeks.

World of Warcraft's next expansion will be unveiled on 19th April. Before that, Hearthstone's first 2022 expansion will be revealed on 15th March, with a deeper look at the game's plans for the rest of the year "shortly after".

There's no further detail today on what Blizzard's World of Warcraft will look like on phones, though we know it has been a project many years in the making.

In November 2018, it was reported that Blizzard was making a Warcraft-themed take on Pokémon Go. In 2021, controversial Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick noted there were "multiple mobile free-to-play Warcraft experiences" in advanced development.

Finally, last month, Activision Blizzard confirmed its first mobile WOW game would release sometime this year.

Today's announcements of announcements seem to sit in place of what we'd normally expect at BlizzCon, the company's annual gathering and game showcase. The event is on "pause" this year - which makes sense for a number of reasons.

Blizzard remains embroiled in a legal battle with the State of California over allegations of sexual discrimination, harassment, and a "frat boy" culture at the company. Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 have been delayed and, of course, physical events are still being impacted by the effects of Covid.

More about World of Warcraft

