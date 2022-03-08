Nintendo Switch OLED screen undergoes 3600-hour burn-in test

A fine display.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 8 March 2022

A test of the Nintendo Swich OLED's screen has detected slight burn-in - but only after a mammoth 3600-hour experiment.

YouTuber Bob "WulffDen" Wulff has spent the past five months subjecting a Switch OLED to the same image, taken from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (thanks, ArsTechnica).

The good news? It's taken 3600 hours for any burn-in to become noticeable. That's 150 days sat on the same image almost entirely without breaks - something you'll never need to do yourself under normal conditions.

Even now, 3600 hours later, Wulff says the burn-in is only slight - showing the ghost of the image he had forced his Switch to display. Further testing will now take place to determine how long is needed to fully destroy the screen.

And, of course, it's worth remembering the circumstances here. This is 3600 hours without a break (except for a few prior checks of the screen) and without the Switch's auto-dimming capability (which Wulff kept from activating with automatic button presses from a third-party Joy-Con).

Earlier this week, the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app got a huge update, so you can now see which of your friends are online, and more.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Nintendo Switch

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Mandalorian and Baby Yoda character DLC coming to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Yoda one for me.

35

Halo Infinite's multiplayer lead leaves 343 Industries

"It's been an honour leading the MP design team over these years."

27

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire no longer coming to Nintendo Switch

No mor-eora.

19

Epic Games suspends sales in Russia but keeps communication tools online

"The free world should keep all lines of dialogue open."

17

Nintendo Switch Online app gets huge update

Enter version 2.0.

16

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store