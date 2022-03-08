Moomin musical adventure Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley looks lovely in first trailer

Coming to PC and consoles next year.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, a new musical adventure based on Tove Jansson's much-loved series of children's stories, just got a first trailer - and it's looking very lovely indeed.

Melody of Moominvalley is being developed by Norwegian studio Hyper Games and promises to take players on a "cosy" adventure in which they'll need to harness the power of music and their trusty harmonica in order to restore nature after the Park Keeper and his minions build hideous parks all over Moominvalley.

Moominvalley itself is presented as fully explorable open world, rendered with a wonderfully appealing storybook art style, and is said to feature a "charming" cast of characters for players to encounter as their adventure unfolds, each with a story to tell and quests to complete. Expect musical and environmental puzzling with a bit of stealth thrown.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - Official Trailer.

You can get a taste of things to come in Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley's beautifully presented first gameplay trailer above. It all looks thoroughly delightful, but there is, unfortunately, still a bit of a wait until its arrival - Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is currently scheduled to release on PC and unspecified consoles some time next year.

