Dying Light gets PS5 update, with Xbox Series X to follow

A new patch for the original Dying Light enhances the game for PlayStation 5 - with an Xbox Series X update also on the way.

Techland has announced its newest Dying Light patch for PS5 will go live today (8th March) which will allow players using performance mode to get 60fps in full HD resolution, while balanced mode will target 60fps in QHD resolution. Finally, PS5 users playing in high-resolution mode will get 30fps in 4K.

This update will also be applied to Xbox Series X consoles in "just a few days", although no specific date has been given as yet.

The PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox Series S consoles have also not been forgotten about.

This new patch will also see Dying Light have an "improved 30fps cap" on the PS4 Pro. Meanwhile, the Xbox One and Series S will see 30fps in full HD resolution while playing on performance mode and a target of 30fps in Quad HD resolution on high-resolution mode.

Dying Light's sequel released last month and saw some impressive player numbers on its launch. Dying Light 2 had 160,202 concurrent players on Steam following its release, which is 3.5 times that of Dying Light 1's all-time peak.

However, Dying Light 2's launch was not all smooth sailing. Many embracing the chaos of Dying Light 2's zombie infested Villedor found themselves facing game breaking bugs including infinite black screens.

It wasn't all bad though - someone did manage to find a hidden bike within the game, and as Vikki said, "its wheelie good".

In other news, a Dying Light board game is now in the works. Check out the video below.