Amazon addresses criticism of Lost Ark female representation

On gender-locked classes and skimpy armour sets.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 8 March 2022

Amazon Games has responded to criticism of female representation in Lost Ark.

Since the MMORPG arrived in the west last month, some players have expressed disappointment in both the gender locked classes and the prevalence of revealing female outfits.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Amazon Games' franchise lead Soomin Park has noted that changes on both issues are on the way.

The class of your in-game character is tied to their gender. For example, only men can be warriors and only women can be mages.

A blog post from developer Smilegate last year acknowledged this as an issue, but Park states the female Berserker is the next class to hit the game in Korea.

"First let's start with gender-locked classes," Park told Eurogamer. "This is something that will roll out over time. Classes are tied pretty closely to their character models in terms of function and animation, so bringing opposite gender characters to a class takes more work than just making a differently gendered model available.

"However, Smilegate RPG is actively working on this; the female Berserker is the next class coming to Korea. While not every class in the game currently has a male and female counterpart available, we made an effort to include those that do in our launch class lineup.

"In the future, Smilegate RPG will be creating more counterparts for classes that are still gender locked, and we will bring these to Arkesia in time."

Players have also been critical of the female armour sets, many of which are overtly revealing - something Emma brought up in her Lost Ark review.

Park continues: "As for armour sets, while we aren't altering any of the original costumes from the game, we are making adjustments so that the more revealing options won't be front and centre in places like our marketing or the initial character creation screen (although the original character creator outfits are still available in-game as early drops).

"We are also including in some new outfit options that are not quite as revealing, but these are an addition and not a replacement.

"As we are aware of the balance between hardcore fans who want a Lost Ark experience that is close to the original Korean version and new players who may not like the current armour and costume options, we are adding outfits and alternatives to the game instead of taking away options."

Lost Ark has proven exceptionally popular since its release.

The free-to-play action RPG has now exceeded 20 million global users and saw the second biggest peak of concurrent players ever on Steam.

However, that's also brought issues. Players in Europe had to contend with huge wait times owing to the game's popularity and while the Europe Central server cannot be expanded, a new Europe West server was implemented.

What's more, 1m bot accounts have been removed, further improving wait times.

New content is on the way later this month, including an end-game Abyss Raid, story content, and more.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Lost Ark

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Elden Ring has a tutorial problem

Praise the hole.

126

Babylon's Fall is off to a bad start on Steam

Less than 1000 online worldwide.

46

Elden Ring is Steam's sixth-biggest game ever according to concurrent player count

Elden Win.

44

Boundary breaking video hints at possible Elden Ring DLC

Inside the colosseum.

13

Elden Ring is experiencing Steam Cloud save issues on PC

UPDATE: Steam client now updated.

12

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store