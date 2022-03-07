Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire no longer coming to Nintendo Switch

No mor-eora.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 7 March 2022

For those patiently waiting to hear more about Obsidian's RPG Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire and its arrival on the Nintendo Switch, there's bad news: it is no longer coming.

Publisher Versus Evil announced its plans to cancel its Switch version of the game on Discord.

"Hey there! Unfortunately, after much deliberation, we have decided not to move forward with Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire for the Nintendo Switch", Versus Evil wrote (via reddit).

It was first announced that Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire would be coming to the Switch all the way back in 2018. Since then, however, the game was delayed, and then it just sort of fell off the radar.

Meanwhile, in 2019, it was revealed that Obsidian's original Pillars of Eternity would be coming to the Switch. However, in February of last year, the publisher announced it would no longer be releasing any more updates for its Switch version of the game.

Versus Evil cited the Switch's hardware as the reason for this decision, stating it had, "reached a limit on what we can do with our updates to the game and have exhausted the options left to us from the PC original in regards to the limitations of the hardware we are working with".

It is not clear if the Switch's hardware limitations are the reason for Versus Evil's decision to no longer bring Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire to Nintendo's hybrid console.

