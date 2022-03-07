Mandalorian and Baby Yoda character DLC coming to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Yoda one for me.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 7 March 2022

On Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's launch this April, players will be able to get their hands on an additional Mandalorian DLC. This will be part of the game's Character Collection (Season Pass), which contains seven DLC packs.

The first packs that will be available are The Mandalorian (season one), Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Classic Characters and the Trooper packs. Included in the Mandalorian pack will be the Mandalorian (naturally), Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11 and Kuill.

Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) will also be included in this pack, but alas, they will not be a playable character. Sad face.

The inclusion of Cara Dune in the game's Mandalorian pack may well be a controversial one. Actress Gina Carano was famously fired from the show after she posted a series of questionable social media posts variously perceived to be anti-Semitic, transphobic and which questioned the science on Covid vaccination. Following Carano's dismissal, companies such as Hasbro and Funko cancelled their plans for Cara Dune action figures. And yet, here she is in The Skywalker Saga.

Meanwhile, the Solo inspired character pack will include the young versions of Han, Chewie, and Lando as well as Qi'ra, Tobias Beckett and Enfys Nest. As the name suggests, the Classic Character pack will include the likes of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Darth Vader. This pack will be available on launch day to those who have early access from select retail partners, but will then be available for everyone who purchases the Character Collection on 19th April.

Following on from these launch day packs, three more packs will become available.

On the 19th of April, players will be able to purchase the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story pack, which will include characters such as Jyn Erso and K-2SO.

Not wanting to miss out on Star Wars Day, TT Games and co. have revealed that May the 4th will see the release of its The Mandalorian (Season Two) pack, as well the Bad Batch pack. On the release of these packs, players will have the chance to whizz around a galaxy far, far away with Boba Fett, Moff Gideon and Bo Katan.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for digital pre-order. Those that wish to do this will also unlock the exclusive Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character. Meanwhile, if physical games are more your thing, the Deluxe Edition will include the exclusive Lego Star Wars minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk moustache.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release on April 5th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

About the author

