Frontier Developments' first licensed racing game is F1 Manager 2022

Out this "summer" on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 7 March 2022

Elite Dangerous developer Frontier Developments has unveiled F1 Manager 2022, a new licensed racing management sim heading to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation this "summer".

Frontier has, of course, carved a bit of a niche for itself where management sims are concerned - having developed the likes of Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo, and two Jurassic World Evolution games. F1 Manager 2022 is, however, its first foray into an annual sports licenses, and part of what the developer calls a "long term, multi-title agreement" with F1.

Specifics around F1 Manager 2022 are limited at present (and there's no gameplay in its announcement trailer), but Frontier says it'll put player in the role of a team principal, challenging them to lead their "drivers, engineers and fans to glory in the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Drivers' World Championship and FIA Formula 1 Constructors' World Championship".

F1 Manager 2022 - Announcement Trailer.

The developer is promising "unparalleled authenticity and broadcast-quality presentation" in F1 Manager 2022, and says players will need to management "every aspect" on their journey toward victory. Between competitions, for instance, they'll be required to upgrade their cars and facilities, hire drivers and engineers, as well as balance budgets and driver demands - while, come race day, they'll need to "stay calm under pressure and make critical decisions."

F1 Manager 2022 will launch this "summer" on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC, and is the first of four F1 games planned under Frontier's new licensing deal. As previously announced, three more F1 games will follow through to 2025, subject to the achievement of certain financial performance thresholds.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about F1 Manager 2022

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Gran Turismo 7's new microtransactions are pretty grim

Grand theft auto.

172

Here's all that was revealed in the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play

Music Rally! Haptic feedback! Improved customisation!

71

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is adding 48 newly remastered classic courses as paid DLC

First eight tracks arriving this March.

66

GTA6 "active development" now "well underway", Rockstar says

Vice to know.

57

Gran Turismo 7 is set to get some groundbreaking AI

Introducing Gran Turismo Sophy.

54

You may also enjoy...

Forza Horizon 5 best cars: Our best drift, dirt, S2 class, S1 class, A class and cross country car recommendations

Your vehicles of choice for single-player and multiplayer.

2

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

28

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

84

Feature | The big Gran Turismo 7 interview

How Kazunori Yamauchi wants to preserve 150 years of car culture in a single game.

64

Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. .

2

Supporters only

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store