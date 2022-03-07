Forspoken delayed until October 2022

Forspoken, the forthcoming adventure from Square Enix, has been delayed.

The game is now aiming for a 11th October 2022 release.

The news was shared on the official Twitter account with a statement.

"We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022," it read.

"Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us.

"To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can't wait for you to experience Frey's journey this fall.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing more about Forspoken with you soon."

The game is being developed by many of the same team behind Final Fantasy 15, plus writing talent including Amy Hennig and Gary Whitta.

It's a fantasy adventure that sees protagonist Frey partner with a magical sentient bracelet named Cuff, before blasting enemies with various magic effects. Check out Aoife's video preview of the game.

However, the game was also criticised for its racial stereotyping. Square Enix came under fire when Frey was described as having a "hip-hoppy kind of walk" by performance director Tom Keegan.

Square Enix appears to be having some trouble with its latest releases.

Though it was a critical success, Guardians of the Galaxy didn't meet the company's sales expectations.

More recently, the Platinum Games developed Babylon's Fall is off to a bad start, with low numbers on Steam and little marketing behind it.