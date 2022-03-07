Boundary breaking video hints at possible Elden Ring DLC

Inside the colosseum.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 7 March 2022

A new boundary breaking video takes a peek inside Elden Ring's colosseum, which might be used for DLC.

Shared by Lance McDonald, who's known for hacking Bloodborne, the video shows the inside of the colosseum that's inaccessible in the game.

It can be found in Limgrave, to the east of Stormveil Castle. Outside, players are invaded by an AI player and receive finger items used for multiplayer. A ghostly figure sits outside and questions why the door won't open.

All of this hints at some sort of multiplayer mode in future. Previous Souls games have included a PVP mode, something that's not yet included in Elden Ring.

The video takes us through the front door of the colosseum and its dark inner tunnels into what is clearly a battle arena. Lifts at either side of the arena lead to nowhere, perhaps used as an entrance for combatants in a cut scene.

Other colosseums have also been spotted around the world map - there's one to the east, for example, with a giant pot outside.

DLC is yet to be announced for Elden Ring, though it's been a staple of the Souls series. The colosseum certainly seems to point to some sort of new content, if its huge "sumptuous open world" isn't enough for you.

Check it out for yourself below.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Elden Ring has a tutorial problem

Praise the hole.

125

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Free upgrade later this year.

54

New mod lets you pause Elden Ring

Try fingers on pause.

30

New patch released for Horizon Forbidden West

Graphical shimmering still not fixed.

22

Elden Ring server downtime planned

1st March on Steam and PlayStation.

22

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

100

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store