There are over a thousand "verified" games to play on Steam Deck right now

Valve has revealed Steam now has over a thousand "verified" games that will play flawlessly on its new handheld system, Steam Deck.

Games that earn a Verified badge meet Valve's own "very high" standards, as described in detail in a new Steam Community forum post.

"Our existing standards for titles to get a Verified or a Playable rating are very high," Valve explained (thanks, NME). "If a game shows controller glyphs 99 per cent of the time but tells you to 'press F' sometimes during gameplay, that's Playable, not Verified. If 99 per cent of a game's functionality is accessible, but accessing one optional in-game minigame crashes, or one tutorial video doesn't render, that's Unsupported."

Even though these lofty standards means some games may get "false negatives", Valve said it would rather that than "false positives".

"This is by design: around the launch timeframe, we believed it was more valuable to prevent false positives ("this game is Verified but part of it doesn't work"), even at the cost of some appearance of false negatives ("this game is Unsupported but I didn't notice anything wrong with it").

"Even with the current standards, at the rate both we and partners are making improvements, we expect you'll see many titles transition over the next few weeks from Playable, or even Unsupported, to Verified," the post adds. "We also expect our standards and thinking will adjust as we move farther from launch and get much more feedback from customers and developers."

ICYMI, videos demonstrating emulation of Nintendo consoles on Valve's Steam Deck are being pulled from YouTube.

It's not clear who exactly is issuing the takedown requests, but given many of the channels have similar videos showing emulation of other non-Nintendo platforms that are still on the site, as Ishraq suggested earlier this week, one could make an educated guess that it's Nintendo itself.