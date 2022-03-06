There are over a thousand "verified" games to play on Steam Deck right now

"Our existing standards for titles to get a Verified or a Playable rating are very high."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 6 March 2022

Valve has revealed Steam now has over a thousand "verified" games that will play flawlessly on its new handheld system, Steam Deck.

Games that earn a Verified badge meet Valve's own "very high" standards, as described in detail in a new Steam Community forum post.

"Our existing standards for titles to get a Verified or a Playable rating are very high," Valve explained (thanks, NME). "If a game shows controller glyphs 99 per cent of the time but tells you to 'press F' sometimes during gameplay, that's Playable, not Verified. If 99 per cent of a game's functionality is accessible, but accessing one optional in-game minigame crashes, or one tutorial video doesn't render, that's Unsupported."

Even though these lofty standards means some games may get "false negatives", Valve said it would rather that than "false positives".

"This is by design: around the launch timeframe, we believed it was more valuable to prevent false positives ("this game is Verified but part of it doesn't work"), even at the cost of some appearance of false negatives ("this game is Unsupported but I didn't notice anything wrong with it").

"Even with the current standards, at the rate both we and partners are making improvements, we expect you'll see many titles transition over the next few weeks from Playable, or even Unsupported, to Verified," the post adds. "We also expect our standards and thinking will adjust as we move farther from launch and get much more feedback from customers and developers."

ICYMI, videos demonstrating emulation of Nintendo consoles on Valve's Steam Deck are being pulled from YouTube.

It's not clear who exactly is issuing the takedown requests, but given many of the channels have similar videos showing emulation of other non-Nintendo platforms that are still on the site, as Ishraq suggested earlier this week, one could make an educated guess that it's Nintendo itself.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Steam

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Microsoft suspends all new sales of products and services in Russia

Condemns the "unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion" of Ukraine.

88

Babylon's Fall is off to a bad start on Steam

Less than 1000 online worldwide.

44

GTA 5 PS5, Xbox Series X/S story save migration starts today

Plus GTA Online character migration detailed.

30

Nintendo status update confirms eShop payment processing is suspended in Russia

Will "share updates as the situation develops".

23

Activision Blizzard being sued by family of employee who died by suicide

Sexual harassment said to be "significant factor".

16

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store