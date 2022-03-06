Survey reveals Mario Party Superstars DLC may be on the way

DLC for Mario Party Superstars may be on the way.

Though we can only take this as a rumour right now - no such DLC has yet been confirmed by Nintendo - a Reddit user (via VGC) reported that an advert on a YouTube video asked them which DLC pack they're most likely to buy: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Mario Kart 8 DLC, Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise, Mario Party Superstars or "none of the above".

Interestingly, Mario Party Superstars is the only game on that list that hasn't yet announced DLC or even released it - making it a curious choice for inclusion indeed if there really is no Superstars DLC on its way.

Does this mean Mario Party Superstars DLC is definitely coming? Of course not. It could be an error or a wistful mistake, but given there were DLC rumours swirling before this, most notably via a data mine towards the end of last year.

Nintendo says its Russian eShop has been "temporarily placed into maintenance mode" after its payment service provider suspended the processing of payments in rubles.

The news comes via a small service status update on the support page of Nintendo's Russian website. A Google translated version of the statement reads, "Due to the fact that the payment service used in Nintendo eShop has suspended the processing of payments in rubles, Nintendo eShop in Russia is temporarily placed into maintenance mode."