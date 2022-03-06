Nvidia hackers have now targeted Samsung

Samsung has reportedly been hacked by the same group that attacked Nvidia last week.

According to Bleeping Computer, the hacking group has released almost 190 GB of confidential data and code from a number of Samsung projects, including biometric data, source code for Samsung's activation servers, and "full source code for technology used for authorising and authenticating Samsung accounts".

Photos taken of C/C+ directives in Samsung software were also leaked, and then the data obtained via the leak was eventually released via torrent sites.

Samsung is reportedly "assessing the situation" but has not confirmed whether or not it has received a ransom demand. It's unclear at this time if customer data has been compromised.

Nvidia was reportedly been "completely compromised" by a cyber attack last week. A malicious network intrusion has affected Nvidia's internal systems, including email and developer tools, which have suffered outages since last week.

Last year a list of forthcoming PC games were datamined and leaked from Nvidia's cloud gaming service GeForce Now, many of which have now been released or confirmed.