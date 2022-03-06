Nvidia hackers have now targeted Samsung

Samsung is reportedly "assessing the situation".

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 6 March 2022

Samsung has reportedly been hacked by the same group that attacked Nvidia last week.

According to Bleeping Computer, the hacking group has released almost 190 GB of confidential data and code from a number of Samsung projects, including biometric data, source code for Samsung's activation servers, and "full source code for technology used for authorising and authenticating Samsung accounts".

Photos taken of C/C+ directives in Samsung software were also leaked, and then the data obtained via the leak was eventually released via torrent sites.

Samsung is reportedly "assessing the situation" but has not confirmed whether or not it has received a ransom demand. It's unclear at this time if customer data has been compromised.

Nvidia was reportedly been "completely compromised" by a cyber attack last week. A malicious network intrusion has affected Nvidia's internal systems, including email and developer tools, which have suffered outages since last week.

Last year a list of forthcoming PC games were datamined and leaked from Nvidia's cloud gaming service GeForce Now, many of which have now been released or confirmed.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

GTA 5 PS5, Xbox Series X/S story save migration starts today

Plus GTA Online character migration detailed.

31

Nintendo status update confirms eShop payment processing is suspended in Russia

Will "share updates as the situation develops".

23

Activision Blizzard suspends new sales "of and in" its games in Russia

"We are doing everything possible to assist employees who are being directly affected by this tragedy."

17

Activision Blizzard being sued by family of employee who died by suicide

Sexual harassment said to be "significant factor".

16

There are over a thousand "verified" games to play on Steam Deck right now

"Our existing standards for titles to get a Verified or a Playable rating are very high."

9

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store