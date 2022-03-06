Halo Infinite's multiplayer lead leaves 343 Industries

"It's been an honour leading the MP design team over these years."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 6 March 2022

Halo Infinite's multiplayer lead, Andrew Witts, is leaving the studio.

Witts said in a brief statement that he wasn't leaving 343 Industries to move onto a new position right away, but was instead hoping to "take some time off to relax and recharge".

"Today was my last day at 343 Industries," Witts said in a brief message on social media. "It's been an honour leading the MP design team over these years. Thank you to all Halo fans for your feedback over the years. We made this game for you.

"Going to take some time off to relax and recharge but I'm excited what's next!"

Witt worked at the Halo developer for three years and, according to his LinkedIn, has ten years of experience "as a game designer and shipped multiple award-winning titles" with design specialities in "3C Design, Multiplayer Design, and Combat Design as well as Team Leadership". Before joining 343 Industries, he was combat design lead at ArenaNet.

343 Industries recently confirmed it needs "more time" to work on the cooperative campaign and Forge, and cooperative missions will not be available in May as hoped. The team was keen to stress that while it's making "great progress on Campaign network co-op" and that work on that and Forge has been "occurring in parallel to Season 2 work", "the reality is that it's going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite".

In other Halo news, Microsoft recently confirmed that Halo Infinite has enjoyed the biggest launch in the series' history with over 20 million players.

343 Industries is still working to improve the shooter, and last month addressed "topics of concern", desync and "the overall online experience".

