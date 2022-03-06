Elden Ring is Steam's sixth-biggest game ever according to concurrent player count

Elden Win.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 6 March 2022

Elden Ring has hit a new concurrent player peak on Steam, hitting almost a million simultaneous players: 953,426 to be precise.

The new record, as displayed on SteamDB, propels it into the most played games ever chart, making it the sixth biggest game ever on Steam, having a higher concurrent player count than titles like Valheim, Fallout 4, Among Us, and Amazon Games' first MMO, New World.

Interestingly, Amazon Games' latest release, Lost Ark, is one of few games keeping Elden Ring off the top spot, along with Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, CS:GO, and PUBG, which still holds the record after hitting 3.2 million concurrent players four years ago.

At the time of writing, even with the US player base mostly asleep, it's currently the biggest game on Steam, clocking up more players than CS:GO, PUBG, or Destiny 2.

Yesterday, Bandai Namco has acknowledged a problem with saving Elden Ring to the Steam Cloud "under certain conditions".

If this happens to you, Bandai expects you'll see an error message at game launch stating "that your local save files conflict with the ones stored in the Steam Cloud". You'll need to look at the last update date and time of each save, then "select the saved data you want to keep and complete the synchronisation".

This latest save issue comes just days after a new PS5 patch was deployed to fix an Elden Ring'sPlayStation 5 save bug, too.

More about Elden Ring

