A Gotham Knights beta was briefly public on Steam

A Gotham Knights playtest was allegedly added to Steam before being removed - or hidden from public view, anyway.

Although no trace of it remains on Steam - and a Reddit post about the beta was similarly pulled from Reddit because the "automated bots think it might be spam" - details of the app remain for all to see on Steam DB, a website unaffiliated with Steam but monitors and shares information about the PC platform's backend.

Right now we don't even have a release date for Gotham Knights, let alone details of a beta, so for now, all we can do is take this as an unsubstantiated rumour. That said, rocking an install size of 82.5GB (thanks, PCGN) it looks to be a hefty chunk of the game - if not the entire thing, perhaps?! - and has Gotham Knights fans hoping we're going to see a release date sooner rather than later.

Gotham Knights is the next game from Batman: Arkham Origins studio Warner Bros. Montreal, and will be the team's first full release in more than eight years. Set in the wake of Batman's presumed death, it lets you play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood as they try to clean up the streets and protect Gotham.

Details of a new Batman collection - called Batman Arkham Collection, predictably enough - popped up online last month.

Without confirmation from Warner Bros. we can only chalk this up as a rumour for now too, but details of the bundle - reportedly coming to Switch for €60 at the end of August, although that could be a placeholder date - are online at a French retailer.

If it's the same as the Arkham Collection that was released on PC and consoles a couple of years back, it'll likely contain Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight.