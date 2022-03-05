Lost Ark bans over a million bot accounts, reducing server waiting times

"We know that there is more work to be done and want players to know that this is only one step."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 5 March 2022

Amazon has banned over a million Lost Ark accounts it believes were bots.

"Following launch, botting has been a growing issue for Lost Ark," the studio said in a blog update on the official forums. "Our team has been hard at work on crafting effective tools and methods to identify and remove bots from the game.

"As the result of this work, today (4th March) we will be permanently removing over a million illegitimate accounts from the game that have been determined to be running bots."

The post acknowledges that "in this massive ban wave, it is possible that a small number of players may be erroneously identified as bots" and while it believes it's taken "every step possible to prevent that from being the case", it's possible real accounts have been mistakenly labelled as bots. If that's the case for you, players can appeal by submitting a ticket to support site 504.

"Maintaining a fair and fun gameplay experience for our players is a top priority for the team," the post concludes. "While we intend to make a massive impact with this ban wave, we know that there is more work to be done and want players to know that this is only one step in what will be an active and ongoing process.

"Looking ahead, we will continue our work on detecting and removing botting, cheating, and harmful behaviour from Lost Ark at scale, which includes expanding our anti-cheat tools, improving bot identification methods, and rolling out more ban waves as frequently as is necessary."

The ban wave has seemingly had a positive impact on queue times, as a number of players have responded to Lost Ark's tweet, reporting that since the ban, waiting times have dropped considerably.

As Matt reported earlier this week, Amazon has announced the first batch of new content heading to the free-to-play MMO later this month - including new end-game raids and a helping of new story quests.

"While we launched just a few short weeks ago, fans of Lost Ark know that there is a wealth of content present in the Korean version that has yet to make its way to the western shores of Arkesia," Amazon explained in its March update announcement post. "We'll be working closely with Smilegate RPG to infuse content into the western version at a steady cadence".

Lost Ark is now Steam's second-biggest concurrently played game ever, second only to PUBG. Bertie was "impressed" by it, too, complimenting its "lovely touches" and depth of combat.

More about Lost Ark

