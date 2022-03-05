Elden Ring is experiencing Steam Cloud save issues on PC

Bandai Namco has acknowledged a problem with saving Elden Ring to the Steam Cloud "under certain conditions".

If this happens to you, Bandai expects you'll see an error message at game launch stating "that your local save files conflict with the ones stored in the Steam Cloud". You'll need to look at the last update date and time of each save, then "select the saved data you want to keep and complete the synchronisation".

"It is recommended that you back up your local save data elsewhere, in case you unintentionally overwrite your computer's local save data with old save data left in the cloud, e.g. due to an operational error," a brief post on Bandai Namco's website explains. "Click here to learn more about saved data.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause for you and thank you in advance for your patience while we work on this matter."

ICYMI, a new PS5 patch has fixed Elden Ring'sPlayStation 5 save bug.

As Tom reported at the time, update 1.02.2 is live for PC and PS5 now, and sorts an issue where game progress was not always saved on PS5 if the console crashed, or if you pulled the plug while in Rest Mode.

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco had previously told players to ensure they saved their games "manually by exiting the game regularly", and by "opening the system menu using the Option button and selecting 'Quit Game'."