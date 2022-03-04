Nintendo status update confirms eShop payment processing is suspended in Russia

Nintendo says its Russian eShop has been "temporarily placed into maintenance mode" after its payment service provider suspended the processing of payments in rubles.

The news (as spotted by Nintendo Life) comes via a small service status update on the support page of Nintendo's Russian website. A Google translated version of the statement reads, "Due to the fact that the payment service used in Nintendo eShop has suspended the processing of payments in rubles, Nintendo eShop in Russia is temporarily placed into maintenance mode."

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," Nintendo concludes, noting it will "share updates as the situation develops."

It's worth noting this temporary suspension of service doesn't appear to be a result of Nintendo's own actions, but rather that of a third-party. Unlike Microsoft, EA, and CD Projekt - all of which have ceased sales of their products in Russia while the country's invasion of Ukraine continues - Nintendo has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's deputy prime minister called upon PlayStation and Xbox to stop sales in Russia and its ally Belarus. PlayStation, Nintendo, and Valve are yet to response to Eurogamer's request for comment on their plans for the Russian market, but with an increasing number of companies now making their stance public, it's almost certain others will follow.