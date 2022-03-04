GTA 5 PS5, Xbox Series X/S story save migration starts today

Plus GTA Online character migration detailed.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 4 March 2022

More details on the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X have been revealed by Rockstar.

One of the most notable points is Rockstar's migration plan for GTA Online. "PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer both their GTA 5 Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, or across console platforms, with a one-time migration for each," Rockstar writes.

In addition to this, Rockstar revealed players can start transferring their Story Mode progress from GTA 5 today, "by uploading a save to the Rockstar Games Social Club".

Meanwhile, "Players with a Rockstar Games Social Club account will also be able to migrate their GTA Online character progress to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S on 15th March upon loading up the game on either of these new consoles. This migration includes any Characters, GTA$, Progression, Stats, Vehicles, Properties, Weapons, Clothing, and Player-Created Jobs".

Those wishing to have another whirl around the streets of Los Santos will be able to begin pre-loading the game on 8th March, with the game being available digitally from 15th March.

Those waiting for Rockstar to release physical copies of GTA 5 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to do so sometime in April, although at the time of writing no specific release date has been announced.

This upcoming launch of GTA 5 will be the third-generation console port of the game. However, its new gen versions will add in some fresh benefits for those players who are looking to while away some more time with Trevor and co, as we all patiently wait for more news on GTA6.

GTA 5 and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S have a new graphics mode with up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second performance. In addition to this, Rockstar has also confirmed that players can expect texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options, ray-tracing, faster loading times, 3D audio and platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback.

While all this sounds nice enough, Rockstar is still yet to give any details on how much this next port of GTA 5 and GTA Online is actually going to cost... Will players be looking at shelling out another £60 or so for a game that is nearly ten years old, just with a few extra bells and whistles added on? I guess we will have to wait and see.

More about Grand Theft Auto 5

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

