Activision has updated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today

2020 game gets "first content update of 2022".

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 4 March 2022

2020's Treyarch-made Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been given a surprise update today - and it sounds like more updates will follow over the course of this year.

It's an unusual step for Activision, which typically operates a fire-and-forget approach to its annual Call of Duty releases.

Of course, there's context here. Last year's Call of Duty Vanguard has underperformed, and Activision is said to have quietly delayed its unannounced 2023 Call of Duty game by up to 12 months. In the meantime, it likely sees support for the still-popular Black Ops Cold War as a good idea.

Today, Activision announced that there's a remastered classic map (WMD, from the original Black Ops), and the Vargo 52 Assault Rifle for both Multiplayer and Zombies. These are both available now.

Activision described the update as its "first... of 2022", suggesting it won't be the last either.

Staff at Activision have recently faced a tumultuous time - rocked by reports of employee misconduct, shaken by staff protests and discontent, and now part of Microsoft's enormous $69bn buyout bid.

