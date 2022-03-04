Activision Blizzard being sued by family of employee who died by suicide

Sexual harassment said to be "significant factor".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 4 March 2022

Activision Blizzard is being sued for wrongful death by the family of an employee that died by suicide after allegedly being sexually harassed.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the family of 32-year-old Activision Blizzard finance manager Kerri Moynihan, who was found dead during a company retreat in 2017, are claiming sexual harassment was a "significant factor" in her suicide.

Moynihan's death was one of many disturbing incidents referenced in last year's State of California lawsuit, which called Activision Blizzard "a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women" and spoke of a "frat boy culture" at the company where "women were subjected to numerous sexual comments and advances, groping and unwanted physical touching, and other forms of harassment."

The California lawsuit also specifically alleged that male co-workers had passed around a picture of Moynihan's vagina during the business retreat prior to her suicide (although she was not directly named in the filing), and referenced a "male supervisor" who was claimed to have brought sex toys with him on the trip.

That supervisor is named as Greg Restituito in the new wrongful death filing, submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court, with Paul and Janet Moynihan claiming Restituito initially lied to California investigators looking into their daughters's death at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa - concealing the fact he had a sexual relationship with Moynihan, while also attempting to hide evidence of the relationship following her death.

The lawsuit also alleges Activision Blizzard refused to hand Moynihan's company-issued laptop over to police during the inquiry, claimed her mobile phone had been "wiped", and refused to give investigators access to Restituito's laptop and mobile phone.

In a statement provided to the Wall Street Journal in response to its latest report, Activision Blizzard declined to directly address allegations made in the lawsuit, only saying it was "deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ms. Moynihan, who was a valued member of the company" and that it would "address the complaint through the legal process as appropriate, and out of respect for the family [had] no further comment at this time."

Activision Blizzard did, of course, take a considerably more combative tone in a statement released following the publication of last year's state of California lawsuit, claiming the filing contained "distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard's past", insisting, "It is this type of irresponsible behaviour from unaccountable State bureaucrats that are driving many of the State's best businesses out of California."

Condemnation of that statement's tone was swift, and Activision Blizzard's attempts to right its public image have only worsened since then. CEO Bobby Kotick was subsequently the subject of a damning report claiming he was aware of sexual misconduct within the company "for years", and the publisher's repeated insistence it is working hard to improve its company culture continues to be undermined by its actions.

Earlier this week, Activision Blizzard attempted to blame the fact it had failed to introduce a third woman to its board of directors last year, as California state law mandates, on Microsoft's recent $69BN acquisition of the beleaguered publisher.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

Games in this article

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Diablo 4

Overwatch 2

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Microsoft suspends all new sales of products and services in Russia

Condemns the "unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion" of Ukraine.

72

Babylon's Fall is off to a bad start on Steam

Less than 1000 online worldwide.

41

Activision blames Microsoft acquisition for failure to hire another woman to its board

As required under California law.

18

GTA 5 PS5, Xbox Series X/S story save migration starts today

Plus GTA Online character migration detailed.

17

Nintendo status update confirms eShop payment processing is suspended in Russia

Will "share updates as the situation develops".

13

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store