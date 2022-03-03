Warren Spector creating new IP, with no mention of System Shock 3

"We are still in early development."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 3 March 2022

Deus Ex and Epic Mickey creator Warren Spector is now working on "a completely new intellectual property" at his development studio OtherSide Entertainment.

Today's statement from OtherSide makes no mention of the long-awaited System Shock 3, which Spector had previously been building.

Instead, the announcement seems aimed at inviting fresh development talent to the studio's new game, which is still early in production.

Pre-alpha gameplay of System Shock 3.

System Shock 3 was originally announced in 2015, when Spector was revealed as its creative adviser. The project fell off the rails in 2018, however, after publisher Starbreeze found itself in financial difficulties.

Spector's studio OtherSide split ways with Starbreeze and said it would continue working on the project on its own, but reports of development troubles and staff departures emerged in 2020. Shortly after, OtherSide announced that Chinese conglomerate Tencent would be "taking the System Shock franchise forward", though it was believed the developer was still involved in some capacity.

OtherSide's statement today, two years later, is silent on the subject.

"It feels great to be working with a talented team on a new title and new IP," Spector said of his latest project. "Fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and engaging narrative that players will directly impact through their choices and playstyles.

"We are still in early development and are looking forward to sharing more information soon!"

For System Shock fans, there's still the long-awaited System Shock remake, which was delayed in December and is now due sometime in 2022.

A System Shock TV adaptation is also on the cards, written by Mortal Kombat scribe Greg Russo.

