Ubisoft's long-awaited The Settlers reboot delayed again following closed beta feedback

Ubisoft's troubled The Settlers reboot will no longer launch on 17th March as previously announced, with the publisher having made the decision to postpone its release - for the third time since its announcement in 2018 - following closed beta feedback from the community.

When Ubisoft first revealed it would be revisiting the Settlers' much-loved city-building and real-time strategy formula in a new series instalment, it told fans to expect the title in autumn the following year. As that window approached, however, it announced it was pushing the game into 2020 - but that delay was extended indefinitely as summer 2020 rolled around.

It finally looked like the end was in sight for patient The Settlers fans when Ubisoft gave the reboot a long-awaited release date in January this year, announcing it would be making its way to PC on 17th March following a short closed beta. Unfortunately, though, it now appears January's closed beta didn't go quite as planned.

Welcome to The Settlers.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Ubisoft explained that as it went through player feedback following the closed beta, "it became clear to our team that the quality wasn't yet in line with the team's vision". As such, the publisher has made the decision to indefinitely postpone the game once more, only saying it will now launch at "a later date".

Ubisoft will use this additional time to "further improve the game and push quality as our main priority for all our players", and says it will provide an update on its progress "in due time".