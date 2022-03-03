Returnal, It Takes Two lead 2022 BAFTA Awards nominations

Indie card puzzler Inscryption gets Best Game nod.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 3 March 2022

This year's BAFTA Games Awards nominations have been announced, and are led by eight nods each for Returnal and It Takes Two.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart earned seven nominations, while Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts earned six. Deathloop picked up five.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5 and Returnal all share nods for the prestigious Best Game category, alongside brilliant indie card puzzler Inscryption from developer Daniel Mullins.

Without a GOTY nod for Metroid Dread, Nintendo picked up nominations in the Evolving Game and Family categories for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Party Superstars, respectively. Game Builder Garage, meanwhile, received a Game Beyond Entertainment award nomination.

Unpacking, another game expected to get a Best Game nomination, is up for Original Property and Narrative gongs.

Oddly, the awards for Best Performer and Best Supporting Performer were not announced today. These will be revealed in the coming weeks, BAFTA said.

Up for Best British Game are Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Death's Door, Fights in Tight Spaces, Forza Horizon 5, Overboard! and Sable.

Finally, as announced earlier this week, nominations for the audience-nominated EE Game of the Year prize are open. You can cast your vote for Chicory, Deathloop, The Forgotten City, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread and Unpacking.

The BAFTA Game Awards 2022 will take place next week on Thursday 7th March at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. You'll also be able to watch online via YouTube, Twitch or Facebook.

