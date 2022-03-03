Elden Ring was biggest non-COD, FIFA UK launch since Red Dead Redemption 2

Sales were 2.5 times those of Horizon Forbidden West.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 3 March 2022

Elden Ring earned the biggest non-FIFA or Call of Duty video game launch in the UK since Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

For a more recent comparison, its launch sales figures were 2.5 times greater than those of Horizon Forbidden West's, according to data from GSD (via Gamesindustry.biz).

These figures reveal that over 68 percent of Elden Rings sales came from digital downloads, with PC and Xbox consoles being the biggest digital platforms. Roughly 85 percent of Elden Ring sales on Xbox were downloaded, while digital sales account for 73 percent of PC players.

Meanwhile, PlayStation users saw almost a 50/50 split between Elden Ring's digital and physical sales.

With Elden Ring now sitting comfortably at the top of this week's sales chart, Horizon Forbidden West now takes third position in the GSD UK digital sales, and second in the combined top ten.

We always knew Elden Ring was going to be big, but perhaps not this big.

Elsewhere, many players have been left stumped by Elden Ring's interesting way of hiding its tutorial area.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (24)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Epic Games acquires online music store Bandcamp

As part of "creator marketplace ecosystem" vision.

51

Steam Deck Nintendo emulation videos are disappearing from YouTube

Nintendon't.

30

The Witcher, Cyberpunk dev CD Projekt pulls all business from Russia and Belarus

Including GOG store and physical stock deliveries.

18

Returnal, It Takes Two lead 2022 BAFTA Awards nominations

Indie card puzzler Inscryption gets Best Game nod.

7

Leaks show Assassin's Creed star Ezio Auditore coming to Fortnite

UPDATE: Free with Valhalla or Ragnarök expansion via Epic Store.

7

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (24)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store