Elden Ring was biggest non-COD, FIFA UK launch since Red Dead Redemption 2

Elden Ring earned the biggest non-FIFA or Call of Duty video game launch in the UK since Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

For a more recent comparison, its launch sales figures were 2.5 times greater than those of Horizon Forbidden West's, according to data from GSD (via Gamesindustry.biz).

These figures reveal that over 68 percent of Elden Rings sales came from digital downloads, with PC and Xbox consoles being the biggest digital platforms. Roughly 85 percent of Elden Ring sales on Xbox were downloaded, while digital sales account for 73 percent of PC players.

Meanwhile, PlayStation users saw almost a 50/50 split between Elden Ring's digital and physical sales.

With Elden Ring now sitting comfortably at the top of this week's sales chart, Horizon Forbidden West now takes third position in the GSD UK digital sales, and second in the combined top ten.

We always knew Elden Ring was going to be big, but perhaps not this big.

Elsewhere, many players have been left stumped by Elden Ring's interesting way of hiding its tutorial area.