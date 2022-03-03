A demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now

Taster Mode.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 3 March 2022

A demo for the forthcoming adventure Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now available on Nintendo Switch.

The full game is set for release on 25th March, with the demo offering a taster of Mouthful Mode and more.

The demo consists of three levels from the first world, including the first boss. Players who complete the demo will receive a Present Code to unlock extra items in the final release.

Throughout the game, Kirby will journey through a land devoid of civilisation to rescue missing Waddle Dees.

That includes the much-hyped Mouthful Mode that lets Kirby suck up and embody real world objects: vending machines, traffic cones, and cars. Carby has since become an internet icon.

In his preview of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Martin described it as the "anti-Elden Ring" for its colourful world and laidback difficulty: "It's a sunny, smiley vibe of a thing, and amidst the rush of new games we're enjoying at the moment it looks like Kirby might have found its own happy little space when it's out later this month."

