Steam Deck's stick drift has already been addressed by Valve

No more drifting the night away.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 2 March 2022

Valve has released a fix to address the bug on its Steam Deck which saw the handheld console suffering from the dreaded stick drift.

According to Valve UX designer Lawrence Yang this drifting was caused by a software problem, a "deadzone regression from a recent firmware update".

However, the company has managed to find an easy solution to sort the Steam Deck's drift, with Yang tweeting, "We just shipped a fix to address the bug, so make sure you're up to date".

The Steam Deck is not the only console to have been plagued by wondering controls. The Nintendo Switch has been notorious for its stick drift problems, with these problems still ongoing. Thankfully for Steam Deck users, Valve clearly isn't having the same uphill battle to fix its drift issues as Nintendo seems to be having.

Along with this update on the Steam Deck's drift fix, Yang has also disclosed that production of its new portable gaming PC will be ramped up next month. "Very quickly we'll be in the tens of thousands [of units produced]," Yang says. "By the second month we'll be in the hundreds of thousands, and beyond that it'll grow even quicker".

Many have been yet to secure themselves a Steam Deck, with the console immediately becoming an incredibly popular piece of hardware. And it is easy to see why this is.

Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter called it a "marvel to behold", saying: "Imagine PlayStation 4-level performance at Nintendo Switch mobile resolution or better and you have some idea of what Valve's Steam Deck can actually deliver in terms of raw performance".

Elsewhere Valve's boss Gabe Newell has been spotted hand delivering Steam Decks to some unsuspecting fans.

About the author

