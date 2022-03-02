Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year.

All three games will be given the upgrade treatment, including ray tracing, high frame rate and 3D audio. PlayStation 5 players will also experience haptic feedback with the DualSense controller.

Anyone who already owns the games on previous consoles will be able to upgrade for free, be it the PS4 to digital PS5 upgrade option or Xbox Smart Delivery. PC players will also be able to download a free upgrade patch.

These three Resident Evil games are among the most popular of the series.

Resident Evil 7 represented a fresh start for the series when it was released in 2017, due to its first-person perspective and return to horror roots.

Resident Evil 2 and 3, meanwhile, were critically acclaimed remakes of PlayStation classics, following series favourites Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine - quite literally with the over the shoulder camera.

There's no firm release date yet, but these upgraded versions are set to be the best possible way to experience these games.

Resident Evil is Capcom's second biggest selling franchise after Monster Hunter. Resident Evil 7 is the biggest selling game of the series, followed closely by the remake of Resident Evil 2.

The most recent game in the series, Resident Evil Village and its towering Lady Dimitrescu, is already available on current consoles. We described it as "an entertaining if uneven slice of horror" in our review.