Flight sim developer asks people not to use its game to make fake footage of Ukrainian war

Eagle Dynamics, developer of flight combat sim DCS World, has asked people not to upload footage from its game and claim it to be footage from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The company behind the military combat simulator made a plea to users, requesting they respect the sensitivity of real-world events: "it is paramount to avoid generating images that could be misconstrued and potentially put lives in danger... we beg you to be sensible and avoid using DCS to create videos of this nature".

This statement comes following the news that several social media sites had been sharing clips of a dogfight between Russian and Ukrainian aircraft, before it came to light this footage had actually been captured on DCS World.

The full statement from Eagle Dynamics can be read below (via IGN):

"During the past 30 years, we have worked hard to bring you the most realistic combat flight simulators available for PC. Be it a WW2 aircraft or a modern fighter our aim was and remains to offer realism and fun to the entertainment market.

"With the exceptional technical progress made in hardware and software, it is difficult to tell the difference between DCS and real-world footage. This is wonderful for you and for the industry in general. However, in the light of the current situation unfolding in Ukraine, it is paramount to avoid generating images that could be misconstrued and potentially put lives in danger. Therefore, may we beg you to be sensible and avoid using DCS to create videos of this nature.

"Our thoughts are with everyone during these uncertain times, and we thank you, our dedicated and caring community for flagging such content and bringing it to the media's attention. Fake news of this nature is too serious to be left alone and needs to be called out by those of you who know what to look for. Thank you for your understanding and for your support."

Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine has prompted video game developers based in the country to speak out about the distressing situation their country currently finds itself in.

Meanwhile, across the world many companies are rallying together to help provide aid in any way they can.

Yesterday, Embracer Group, the umbrella company which owns THQ Nordic, Gearbox, Koch Media and Saber Interactive, announced that it will donate $1m to humanitarian aid groups in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Additionally, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer, CD Projekt Red, revealed it is donating money to a Polish humanitarian organisation that is working directly with Ukrainian citizens affected and displaced by Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Today, Ukraine itself asked both PlayStation and Xbox to suspend its business in Russia.