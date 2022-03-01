Valve boss Gabe Newell hand delivers Steam Decks

Post-game boss.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 1 March 2022

Valve boss Gabe Newell has been out hand delivering Steam Decks.

The company emailed a number of people with reservations who happened to live near its office to notify them that Newell would be delivering the handheld consoles. "I don't believe you," replied one person.

A video of Newell has been released online that shows him rocking up to some very surprised people.

Some are clearly fans and instantly recognise the Valve co-founder and president. Others have no clue who he is, but are thankful for the delivery all the same.

Newell also signed the devices. "Hopefully the people won't get mad that I'm signing them," he said.

Newell recounts how his first job was delivering newspapers, followed by a job delivering telegrams for Western Union. He joked that delivering the Steam Decks was "bringing him back" to his days as a delivery man.

He also gave out his email address to the lucky recipients asking for their feedback. He receives sometimes several thousand emails a day but says he reads them all as it "keeps you super grounded" and "you know what people are actually thinking". I wonder how much spam he gets.

Check out the Digital Foundry Steam Deck review.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Steam

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Elden Ring earns biggest launch for any Souls game

Rounding up.

45

Valve would happily help Microsoft put Game Pass on Steam

Full steam ahead?

33

Civilization's Sid Meier blasts NFTs, game monetisation

"The real opportunity is keeping our focus on gameplay."

19

CD Projekt Red joins efforts to support Ukraine by donating to humanitarian aid

"We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can."

19

Nvidia "completely compromised" by cyber attack

Impact currently unclear.

15

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store