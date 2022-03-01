Square Enix announces return of Dungeon Siege

Square Enix's dormant Dungeon Siege series is being revived - as voxel content in "metaverse" game The Sandbox.

Dungeon Siege 3, developed by Fallout New Vegas studio Obsidian, was released in 2011. The series' release schedule has been silent ever since.

But now Dungeon Siege is back, a fresh press release has trumpeted - though perhaps not how you might expect.

"The Sandbox, a leading decentralised gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, announced today that it has partnered with Square Enix to bring the legendary RPG IP, Dungeon Siege, to The Sandbox gaming metaverse," a press release stated.

"The collaboration comprises two complementary parts. The first will deliver a Dungeon Siege Land on Square Enix's estate with interactive RPG experiences players can enjoy while learning best practices for constructing Dungeon Siege adventures.

"The second will make Dungeon Siege voxel characters and items available for players and creators to incorporate into their unique experiences using The Sandbox's free VoxEdit and Game Maker #nocode creation tools."

Earlier this month, Ubisoft announced it had collaborated with The Sandbox to bring its Rabbids franchise to the game.

As Ed reported at the time, The Sandbox features a Minecraft-esque world, where users can buy land on its map along with NFTs of voxel assets - as much a money grab as it is a land grab.

"Dungeon Siege has always been about inspiring adventure and entering The Sandbox metaverse to empower players to craft their own personal adventures opens an exciting new chapter for the franchise," said Square Enix business development exec Hideaki Uehara. "We're looking forward to seeing Dungeon Siege come to life in The Sandbox, powered by the inspiration of RPG fans."