Shadow Warrior 3 heads up PlayStation Now games for March

Crysis Remastered! Relicta! Chicken Police - Paint It Red!

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 1 March 2022

Sony has revealed the latest games to be added to its subscription service PlayStation Now, and they include the highly anticipated and gaudy Shadow Warrior 3.

Users will be able to choose from four news games to sink their teeth into from today. Along with Shadow Warrior 3, PS Now subscribers will also be able to enjoy Crysis Remastered, Relicta and Chicken Police - Paint It Red.

Shadow Warrior 3 has suffered from a few setbacks and delays, as have many games of late. But it is delayed no more, and officially releases today across PS, Xbox and PC consoles. However, those with PS Now will get to enjoy Lo Wang's latest gory outing for free thanks to this sweet inclusion to the service. This is one of the first times that Sony has included a day one launch title as part of its subscription service.

Shadow Warrior 3 promises to be an eclectic blood bath full of blades, bullets and magic. Oh, and there's also a "massive f'ing dragon". But fans should act quickly, as PS Now users will only have until 4th of July to get their hands on this newest series entry.

Meanwhile, Crysis Remastered, the puzzle based Relicta and Chicken Police - Paint It Red (a "hardboiled detective satire") will all remain on the service for an unspecified period of time.

Developer Crytek recently announced that Crysis 4 is in the works, making the inclusion of Crysis Remastered a nice touch by Sony. This inclusion does only include the first game however, so for those who want to learn more about Prophet's story will need to seek out the other games elsewhere.

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

