Nintendo Switch Online adds missions and rewards section

It's-a-me, updates!

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 1 March 2022

The latest update for the Nintendo Switch Online service has added a new missions and rewards section.

This new section offers users the chance to earn 'My Nintendo Platinum Points', which can then be redeemed for exclusive items.

Nintendo says the missions that players will now find on their Switch will most likely encompass things that many are already doing, making its new rewards easy to get hold of. Simple things such as playing online or dipping one's toes into NSO's library of classic games will help users collect their platinum points.

After enough points have been collected, players will then be able to redeem them for items found in the app. These include physical items from the Nintendo Store as well as digital perks such wallpapers and icon elements. When enough points have been collected, users will be able to choose from new frames, characters and backgrounds to make their own unique icon.

NSO_ACNH_SMO

Up until the 3rd of April, NSO users will be able to get icons based on Super Mario Odyssey (I see you Bonneton Tower) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The current Animal Crossing icons are all based on residents who have March birthdays. After this, different icon elements will be available each month based on a different theme. As such this may mean residents who have birthdays during April will get their own icon (so, yes Pietro may become an icon option in April... don't say I didn't warn you).

Nintendo has been expanding its repertoire of late, and recently announced it was acquiring long-running development partner SRD Co. Ltd. SRD has assisted Nintendo in the development of numerous games, most recently including the widely adored Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Animal Crossing (Switch)

Super Mario Odyssey

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Elden Ring earns biggest launch for any Souls game

Rounding up.

45

Valve would happily help Microsoft put Game Pass on Steam

Full steam ahead?

33

Valve has no plans for a Steam Deck "subscription service at this time"

It is, however, open to working with third-party providers.

23

CD Projekt Red joins efforts to support Ukraine by donating to humanitarian aid

"We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can."

19

Civilization's Sid Meier blasts NFTs, game monetisation

"The real opportunity is keeping our focus on gameplay."

18

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store