Nintendo Switch Online adds missions and rewards section

The latest update for the Nintendo Switch Online service has added a new missions and rewards section.

This new section offers users the chance to earn 'My Nintendo Platinum Points', which can then be redeemed for exclusive items.

Nintendo says the missions that players will now find on their Switch will most likely encompass things that many are already doing, making its new rewards easy to get hold of. Simple things such as playing online or dipping one's toes into NSO's library of classic games will help users collect their platinum points.

After enough points have been collected, players will then be able to redeem them for items found in the app. These include physical items from the Nintendo Store as well as digital perks such wallpapers and icon elements. When enough points have been collected, users will be able to choose from new frames, characters and backgrounds to make their own unique icon.

Up until the 3rd of April, NSO users will be able to get icons based on Super Mario Odyssey (I see you Bonneton Tower) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The current Animal Crossing icons are all based on residents who have March birthdays. After this, different icon elements will be available each month based on a different theme. As such this may mean residents who have birthdays during April will get their own icon (so, yes Pietro may become an icon option in April... don't say I didn't warn you).

Nintendo has been expanding its repertoire of late, and recently announced it was acquiring long-running development partner SRD Co. Ltd. SRD has assisted Nintendo in the development of numerous games, most recently including the widely adored Animal Crossing: New Horizons.