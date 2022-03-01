Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Flight Sim available on Xbox One via cloud now.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 1 March 2022

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the 10th of March.

And in another big addition, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available via Cloud - meaning you can play on Xbox One for the first time.

Game Pass subscribers will also be able to get their hands on Far: Changing Tides, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13, Kentucky Route Zero, Lawn Mowing Simulator and Young Souls throughout March.

The full schedule can be seen below:

• Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC) - available now

• Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud - again, yes, you can play it on an Xbox One!) - available now

• Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 (Console and PC) - 3rd of March

• Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - 10th of March

• Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox - 10th of March

• Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 10th of March

• Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - 10th of March

Square Enix recently revealed that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy "undershot its initial expectations" when it first released. Then again, this is something it also said about its rebooted Tomb Raider series, so who knows how high the bar is set.

However, Square Enix did go on to say, "Sales initiatives that we kicked off in November 2021 and continued into the new year have resulted in sales growth, and we intend to work to continue to expand sales to make up for [Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy's] slow start".

In addition to the above, No Man's Sky has also received an update, which is available now. The new Sentinel update will introduce "a total overhaul of weapon systems; new lore and stories; all-new Sentinel enemies and combat behaviours; the ability to reprogram and adopt your very own friendly AI drone; and much, much more".

As with every month, as new titles make their way onto Game Pass, others have to leave.

This month Game Pass subscribers will have to say goodbye to Nier: Automata (Cloud, Console, and PC), Phogs! (Cloud, Console, and PC), Torchlight III (Cloud, Console, and PC) and The Surge 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC). These titles will all be leaving on the 15th of March.

For more news, including Game Pass Ultimate perks, check out Xbox Wire.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Valve would happily help Microsoft put Game Pass on Steam

Full steam ahead?

33

Square Enix announces return of Dungeon Siege

As part of "metaverse" game The Sandbox.

26

Civilization's Sid Meier blasts NFTs, game monetisation

"The real opportunity is keeping our focus on gameplay."

19

BAFTA Game of the Year nominees announced

Public vote opens today.

20

Nvidia "completely compromised" by cyber attack

Impact currently unclear.

16

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store