Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy coming to Xbox Game Pass

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the 10th of March.

And in another big addition, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available via Cloud - meaning you can play on Xbox One for the first time.

Game Pass subscribers will also be able to get their hands on Far: Changing Tides, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13, Kentucky Route Zero, Lawn Mowing Simulator and Young Souls throughout March.

The full schedule can be seen below:

• Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC) - available now

• Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud - again, yes, you can play it on an Xbox One!) - available now

• Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 (Console and PC) - 3rd of March

• Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - 10th of March

• Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox - 10th of March

• Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 10th of March

• Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - 10th of March

Square Enix recently revealed that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy "undershot its initial expectations" when it first released. Then again, this is something it also said about its rebooted Tomb Raider series, so who knows how high the bar is set.

However, Square Enix did go on to say, "Sales initiatives that we kicked off in November 2021 and continued into the new year have resulted in sales growth, and we intend to work to continue to expand sales to make up for [Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy's] slow start".

In addition to the above, No Man's Sky has also received an update, which is available now. The new Sentinel update will introduce "a total overhaul of weapon systems; new lore and stories; all-new Sentinel enemies and combat behaviours; the ability to reprogram and adopt your very own friendly AI drone; and much, much more".

As with every month, as new titles make their way onto Game Pass, others have to leave.

This month Game Pass subscribers will have to say goodbye to Nier: Automata (Cloud, Console, and PC), Phogs! (Cloud, Console, and PC), Torchlight III (Cloud, Console, and PC) and The Surge 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC). These titles will all be leaving on the 15th of March.

For more news, including Game Pass Ultimate perks, check out Xbox Wire.