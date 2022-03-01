Leaks show Assassin's Creed star Ezio Auditore coming to Fortnite

Assassin's Creed frontman Ezio Auditore da Firenze is coming to Fortnite, leaks suggest.

Epic Games and Ubisoft have yet to formally announce the collaboration - which would be the latter publisher's first foray into the universe of Fortnite - but cosmetic items have now been found in today's new Fortnite patch.

The Ezio skin includes a hood up and hood down style, while its pickaxes are Ezio's Assassin blades. There's an Ezio emote too: this shoots the blades out of his arms.

Screenshots and video of the leaked cosmetics lies below:

A look at the Ezio Auditore Outfit in the Locker! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/yAGymUdo4P — Fortnite News ? (@FortniteBR) March 1, 2022

Locker Showcase of Ezio Auditore pic.twitter.com/dKtHLHsCgz — GhostScissors - Fortnite Leaks (@GhostScissors_) March 1, 2022

Ubisoft joins a parade of other video game companies to lend their mascots to Fortnite, such as Capcom (with various Street Fighter and Resident Evil skins), Square Enix (Tomb Raider), Riot (League of Legends), Xbox (Halo, Gears of War), and PlayStation (Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War). C'mon Nintendo, you know it makes sense...