Intellivision cuts latest Amico fundraising campaign short, setting alarm bells ringing

Weeks after admitting it might not last beyond July.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 1 March 2022

Intellivision has cut its latest fundraising campaign for the still-unreleased Amico console short, setting yet more alarm bells ringing over the troubled machine's future.

The Amico, designed as a low-spec console with a family focus, was announced in 2018 and initially expected to arrive in October 2020. However, the machine has since been thrice-delayed, with still no sign of a launch in sight. Worse still, a recent SEC filing highlighted "significant debt" for Intellivision and suggested that, having made no revenue since its inception, the company may not be able to operate beyond July 2022 without additional funds - despite 6,000 pre-orders for Amico still being unfulfilled.

Intellivision's SEC filing preceded another round of fundraising for the Amico, in which the company was looking to raise $5m USD in capital through Start Engine. 21 days into the campaign, however, Intellivision has now called time, raising just $58,001 from 54 investors.

Amico - Physical 'Boxed Edition' Product Reveal.

As Ars Technica tech culture editor Sam Machkovech (who has been closely documenting the unfolding Amico story) noted on Twitter, Intellivision's decision to close the campaign early and take the money rather than holding out the full three-month term is as "bright and red a flag as it gets in the world of unreleased tech hardware."

It's another curious episode in an ongoing saga filled with curious episodes, including Intellivision's decision to start selling boxed copies of Amico games last October (charging $79.99/€79.99 for four games set to retail for less than half that digitally), despite the fact there was, and still is, no release for the console in sight. All Intellivision said at the time is that it expected the machine to arrive "in the upcoming months".

In February this year - following the announcement Intellivision CEO Tommy Tallarico had left his role - the company provided an update, insisting production for the much-delayed Amico was just beginning. However, with July growing steadily closer and just $58,000 added to Intellivision's coffers following its recently aborted funding campaign, it's unlikely confidence in the company's statements will be restored until units are in purchasers' hands.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Flight Sim available on Xbox One via cloud now.

39

Square Enix announces return of Dungeon Siege

As part of "metaverse" game The Sandbox.

34

BAFTA Game of the Year nominees announced

Public vote opens today.

30

Nintendo Switch Online adds missions and rewards section

It's-a-me, updates!

15

Shadow Warrior 3 heads up PlayStation Now games for March

Crysis Remastered! Relicta! Chicken Police - Paint It Red!

14

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store