Funimation content comes to anime subscription Crunchyroll

A fun addition to PS Plus?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 1 March 2022

Funimation content comes to anime subscription service Crunchyroll, starting today.

It means the two services have now merged into one subscription under the Crunchyroll name, to form the world's largest anime collection. Pricing remains the same.

From today, 40,000+ sub and dub anime episodes are available on Crunchyroll, including Funimation additions like Cowboy Bebop, Attack on Titan, Fruits Basket, My Hero Academia and more.

There's a full list of additions on the Crunchyroll website.

"When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first," said Colin Decker, CEO of Crunchyroll.

"Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga - all into one subscription.

"The new Crunchyroll is the realisation of a dream, and we are grateful to the creators of anime and the millions of fans who have joined us in making the community what it is today."

Both companies are owned by Sony - it bought Crunchyroll last year for $1.175bn.

As part of that buyout, it has been suggested that Crunchyroll may be offered as part of a premium PlayStation Plus offering. Now, with Funimation included, it would be even better value for money.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Square Enix announces return of Dungeon Siege

As part of "metaverse" game The Sandbox.

26

BAFTA Game of the Year nominees announced

Public vote opens today.

20

Civilization's Sid Meier blasts NFTs, game monetisation

"The real opportunity is keeping our focus on gameplay."

19

Nvidia "completely compromised" by cyber attack

Impact currently unclear.

16

Nintendo Switch Online adds missions and rewards section

It's-a-me, updates!

14

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store